New administrator appointed for Missouri Veterans Home

ST. LOUIS – Following several reports of negligence and abuse last year inside the St. Louis Veterans Home, new leaders were put in place at the state level and now, a new administrator has taken over.

Theresia Metz is the new administrator at the St. Louis Veterans Home. She has 30 years of healthcare experience, comes from a family of veterans, and said what’s has happened there before will not happen on her watch.

“It’s time to hit the reset button. It's a new day for veterans,” Metz said. “Veterans home of St. Louis. A new day!”

Reports surfaced last year that residents living in the home were suffering from dehydration, bedsores, having their medication administered incorrectly, and under-staffing. Lt. Governor Mike Parson conducted an investigation which concluded that new leadership in the home and Missouri Veterans Commission was needed.

“I’m glad we had the transparency and now it’s time to deliver,” Parson said. “We have already made great efforts in that direction marching forward.”

Governor Eric Greitens replaced five members of the commission and Metz was hired. She said under-staffing was a major problem.

“They have put together money to get a staffing agency and we have filled all those spots,” she said.

She credits President Donald Trump, who earmarked federal money for veterans’ homes. That combined with the state money and a new team has Metz excited to lead the 300 bed-home in Bellefontaine Neighbors. She said it’s now her job to take care of these vets.

“Let’s make sure this is a home, not a facility, not an institution, not a hospital,” Metz said. “This is a home. I need to make sure those home qualities are here.”