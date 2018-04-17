× Newscaster Carl Kasell of NPR’s ‘Morning Edition’ dies at 84

NEW YORK (AP) _ Newscaster Carl Kasell, a signature voice of NPR who brought his gravitas to “Morning Edition” and later his wit to “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” has died. He was 84.

NPR says Kasell died Tuesday from complications from Alzheimer’s disease in Potomac, Maryland. He retired in 2014.

He was a newscaster for 30 years on “Morning Edition” until 2009. Kasell became the official judge and scorekeeper of the Chicago-based show “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” in 1998. He left his voice on hundreds of answering machines as part of that show’s prize.

Kasell joined NPR as a part-time employee in 1975 for “Weekend All Things Considered” and then announced the news on the first broadcast of “Morning Edition” in 1979 alongside host Bob Edwards.