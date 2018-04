× Six Flags St. Louis announces pay boost before job fair

ST. LOUIS, MO — Six Flags is boosting its wages and employment for 2018. The amusement park says it will now pay between $9 – $10 an hour for seasonal positions.

This Saturday, Six Flags will also hold a hiring event for new employees from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Applicants who come out will also be able to ride on the Batman ride – backwards.