St. Louis Aldermen defeat proposal for protest buffer zones

ST. LOUIS, MO — Aldermen voted down a controversial plan for a buffer zone at a healthcare facility. It would have banned protests within eight feet of a facility’s driveway.

The St. Louis Archdiocese says that it is grateful the aldermen chose not to restrict free speech protected by the constitution.

The group Naral Pro-Choice tweeted, “The fight to protect women seeking out their constitutionally- protected reproductive health care is not over.”