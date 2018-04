× St. Louis Aldermen give police civilian oversight board subpoena power

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis Aldermen begin their new term in office today. On Monday, the previous board wrapped up some unfinished business. They voted to give the police civilian oversight board the power to issue subpoenas.

The board’s executive director says this will help them obtain records and interview people during investigations.

Mayor Lyda Krewson supports the plan.