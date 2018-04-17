St. Louis County officer shoots and injures suspect in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, MO — A St. Louis County Officer was involved in a shooting with a suspect in the St. Louis city Tuesday afternoon. Police shot a man in the 4100 block of Camellia Avenue. They say he was taken to the hospital and is conscious. There are no reports of any officer injuries at this time.

Officers from the Metropolitan St. Louis Police Department were called to the scene just after 1pm. There are now representatives from the St. Louis County Police Department in the neighborhood to address the media. Their Force Investigative Unit will be handling the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear at this time. A FOX 2 News crew is headed to the scene. More details will be posted as this story develops.