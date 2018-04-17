The best 2018 tax-day discounts and freebies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — You have until midnight tonight to have your taxes filed. If you need an extension, act now or it could be costly.

The IRS's "failure to file penalty" generally costs about five-percent of your total tax bill. For each month you don't pay after 60-days , the minimum penalty becomes $210, or the full tax amount owed.

Many businesses are offering tax-day discounts freebies.

Hardees: Customers can get a free sausage biscuit from 7:00am to 10:00am.

: All day at sonic Score get half-price cheeseburgers on their single patty Sonic burger. PF Changs : Get 15-percent off your online order with the code "Taxday."

: Get 15-percent off your online order with the code "Taxday." Noodles and Company: Get $4 off online orders of at least $10 with code "taxday18" at check out.

