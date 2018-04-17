Tiaras stolen from Missouri History Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A pair of tiaras, each more than a century old, were stolen from the Missouri History Museum earlier this week.

According to a museum spokesperson, the collections staff noticed the artifacts, two Veiled Prophet Ball tiaras from 1894 and 1896, were missing on Monday during a routine check.

The tiaras have been in the Missouri Historical Society's collection since the 1960s and have been on display in the museum since 2005. They're part of the Seeking St. Louis exhibit, located on the second floor of the museum.

The value of the tiaras was not disclosed.

The museum galleries are checked daily.

Museum security contacted police and turned over security footage and other evidence.

Anyone with information pertaining to the theft or the tiaras' whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.