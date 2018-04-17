× Wainwright pitches Cardinals past Cubs at chilly Wrigley

CHICAGO (AP) _ Adam Wainwright outpitched Tyler Chatwood in frigid conditions at Wrigley Field, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Tuesday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

The game time temperature was 35 degrees, and a 10 mph wind made it feel like 29. There were heaters on in each dugout, and the announced crowd of 35,103 bundled up in winter coats, hats, and blankets.

Matt Carpenter had two hits and three RBIs for St. Louis in the first meeting of the season between the longtime rivals. The Cardinals went 5-14 against the NL Central champion Cubs last year, including just one win in nine games at Wrigley.

Each starting pitcher struggled with control, but Wainwright (1-2) deftly navigated his way through five effective innings. The 6-foot-7 right-hander allowed an unearned run and four hits, struck out five and walked four while improving to 11-2 in 24 career games at Chicago’s iconic neighborhood ballpark.

Chatwood (0-3) issued seven walks in 4 2/3 innings, one off his career high. He struck out seven and yielded two runs and one hit.

Javier Baez hit a two-run homer off Greg Holland in the eighth, but Chicago lost for the third time in four games. The Cubs hadn’t played since Saturday after their series finale against Atlanta and Game 1 against St. Louis were postponed due to lousy weather.

Chatwood’s wildness caught up to him in the third. After Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham opened the inning with consecutive walks, Carpenter hit an RBI double off the base of the wall in right. Marcell Ozuna then drove in Pham with a grounder to shortstop.

The Cardinals added three more after Pedro Strop retired the first two batters in the eighth. Paul DeJong drove a 1-2 pitch over the wall in left for his fifth homer, snapping a 1-for-16 slide, and Carpenter added a two-run single.

After Holland faltered in the bottom half, leaving with no outs and a runner on first, Tyler Lyons got Jason Heyward to pop out before Bud Norris finished for his fourth save. Willson Contreras singled with two out in the ninth, but Norris struck out Kyle Schwarber looking to end the game.

RIZZO RETURNS

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was hit by Wainwright’s first pitch to him in his return to the lineup after being sidelined by lower back tightness. He went 0 fo 3 with a walk.

Infielder/outfielder Efren Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Rizzo on the roster.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Jose Martinez started at first after he left Sunday’s 3-2 victory at Cincinnati following a collision with Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart. He went 0 for 4 with a walk.

Cubs: RF Ben Zobrist was scratched with back tightness. Ian Happ replaced Zobrist in the leadoff spot and started in center field. Jason Heyward moved from center to right.

UP NEXT

Cardinals right-hander Luke Weaver and Cubs left-hander Jon Lester are slated to pitch Wednesday afternoon, but there is more inclement weather in the forecast. Weaver (2-0, 2.08 ERA) made his major league debut at Wrigley Field on Aug. 13, 2016. Lester (1-0, 4.40 ERA) went 2-1 with a 2.93 ERA in five starts against St. Louis last year.