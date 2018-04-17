With prom season underway, police, schools urge students to watch re-enactment of mock DUI crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dramatic, graphic video is grabbing the attention of teens.

It’s exactly what police want.

“A shock to them. You can see from the video, they really pay attention to it,” St. Louis County Police Department Sgt. Shawn McGuire said.

The video features a re-enactment of a DUI crash on prom night.

St. Louis County Police, the Fenton Fire Protection District, and the Rockwood School District partnered for the presentation last week at Rockwood Summit High School.

The re-enactment is designed to show students the real-life consequences of driving under the influence.

In the presentation, police, EMS personnel and firefighters respond to the scene of a head-on collision, which kills one teen.

The lesson extends to drivers who text behind the wheel.

“That split second or two that you look down at your phone, and you’re trying to text someone. Just something silly or responding to them, it could cost you your life or someone else’s,” McGuire said.

First responders have been partnering with area districts to give students a real-life look at what can happen on the road. This time of year is a key time to get the message across to students and their families, McGuire said.

“You got graduation weekend coming up. You got prom weekend coming up. These are kind of strategically placed during these bigger events,” he said. “So, they can have a discussion about it. That’s what our end goal is.”