Bill to ban child football in Illinois fails

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A proposal to ban Illinois children younger than 12 from playing tackle football will not go forward.

The Vernon Hills sponsor of the bill says a House floor vote would fall short on the ban.

Research suggests a link between recurring blows and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, also known as CTE.

CTE is a dementia-like, degenerative disease characterized by memory loss, violent urges, depression, and more. Several prominent ex-football players who committed suicide had brains showing signs of CTE.

The legislation is meant to delay the trauma until after children’s brains are better developed.

Opponents say there are safe tackling techniques and a ban on football would be an overreach.