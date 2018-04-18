× Cards & Cubs Snowed Out, O’Neill recalled from Memphis

For the second time in this three game series, cold weather and snow in Chicago have postponed the Cardinals vs Cubs game on Wednesday. The two teams will try again to get a second game played in this series on Thursday afternoon. Luke Weaver will face the Cubs Jon Lester.

The Cardinals did make a roster move on Wednesday, despite not playing. Slugging outfielder Tyler O’Neill has been recalled from AAA Memphis. O’Neill has hit six home runs to go along with 18 RBI so far this young season. The Cardinals have not announced what player would be removed from the 25 man roster to make room for O’Neill. That move will come before Thursday afternoon’s game.