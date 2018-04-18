De Soto school board member welcomes state audit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, MO – Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway is set to get the audit of the De Soto School District underway.

Wednesday she met with the parents and citizens who had collected over 700 petition signatures to bring in the State Auditor to investigate school districts spending.

Parents tell investigator Elliott Davis that they've been trying to get answers from the district after hearing of an employee who left the district due to irregularities. But no one would provide any details.

Auditor Galloway listened to parents concerns and heard what they want her to dig in to.

Last night the auditor’s staffers went to a school board meeting to brief the board on how they'll go about the audit.

Board member Jeffrey Russell, who was the Board President over most of the time the audit will cover, says he welcomes the audit. Jeffrey says if there are suggestions that will help them handle tax dollars better they welcome it.

Citizens say they just want to know where their money is going.