Greitens files restraining order against Hawley

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One day after being accused of criminal wrongdoing by Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, Governor Eric Greitens fired back at the state’s top lawman.

Greitens filed a temporary restraining order against Hawley in Jefferson City on Monday evening.

The filing also requests the appointment of an independent prosecutor to take over the attorney general’s investigation into the governor’s ties with The Mission Continues. On Tuesday morning, Hawley said his office had evidence that Greitens used the donor list from The Mission Continues to solicit campaign contributions for his gubernatorial run.

Greitens’ lawyers do not think Hawley can be counted on to be impartial in an investigation of the governor. Earlier this month, Hawley said Greitens should step down after a special Missouri legislative committee released a report detailing allegations of an affair and invasion of privacy between the governor and his hairdresser.

