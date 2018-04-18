× Hazelwood man charged in June 2017 murder

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a Hazelwood man Wednesday in connection with a June 2017 murder in north St. Louis.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the killing happened June 8 just before 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of De Soto Avenue, located in the College Hill neighborhood.

Police found 35-year-old Gentrail Wafford lying outside with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned Wafford had been shot during an argument over a female acquaintance.

The suspected shooter, 29-year-old Brandon Cross, was later arrested.

Cross was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.