Learning more about ‘comfort care’ after Barbara Bush passes

ST. LOUIS, MO — Funeral services for former first lady Barbara Bush will be held Saturday in Houston. She passed away Tuesday evening at the age of 92 at her home in Texas from heart failure and other complications. Her death came days after it was announced that Mrs. Bush would cease medical care and transition to "comfort care" for her final days.

Palliative care nurse Jennifer Johnson says that comfort care focuses on managing patients' symptoms to keep them comfortable and retain their dignity.