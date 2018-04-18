× Man kidnapped near SLU Campus to withdraw from ATM in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — A man was kidnapped at gunpoint early Tuesday and forced to withdraw money from an ATM in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that two men abducted the victim from the 1300 block of South Grand Boulevard. They drove him to the 4100 block of Penrose Avenue in north St. Louis to withdraw the cash. He was released unharmed.

St. Louis University sent out an email alert about the crime because it happened near their campus. The kidnapping victim was not a student.