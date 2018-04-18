Metro’s Most Wanted: Brevon Robinson homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – On January 26th, 2018 human remains were found inside a burning dumpster on Kossuth Avenue. Through dental records, police identified the remains as 29-year-old Breyon Robinson and ruled his death a homicide.

Breyon’s father Ronnie Robinson said Breyon was a tattoo artist, musician and worked with cars but his biggest role was being a father to his daughter Maddison.

Ronnie said he believes that police are doing their jobs and justice, in this case, will come soon. He said he thanks the police and until someone is behind bars he will wear a shirt that says “Justice for Breyon”.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward to a tip leading to an arrest in this case. All tips are completely anonymous. You can call or email CrimeStoppers that number is 1-866-371-TIPS.