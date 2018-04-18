× Missing Webster Groves teen last seen in March

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are searching for a 17-year-old from Webster Groves who has been missing since March 20, 2018. The Webster Groves Police says Taylor Stevenson, who is currently under state’s custody, has not made any contact with her friends, her caseworker or her biological mother since she was reported missing last month.

Stevenson has been known to flee the state and may have returned to her home state of Iowa to hide from authorities. She has been entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, along with various regional, state and national missing person databases.

Stevenson described as being approximately 5’5” tall, weighing 125 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes. If you have any information call the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.