× Missouri House passes tax overhaul

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri House members have passed legislation to cut the current income tax rates of 6.25 percent for businesses and 5.9 percent for most Missourians down to 5 percent.

The House voted 91-61 Tuesday to send the bill to the Senate.

The measure includes an earned income tax credit for low-income workers. It would eliminate a tax credit for low-income senior renters, increase vehicle fees and change how some multistate corporations can calculate their taxable income.

The bill’s passage came as Republican legislative leaders have pledged to keep working despite mounting turmoil in the governor’s office.

The state’s attorney general Tuesday found evidence that Gov. Eric Greitens may have committed a felony in his use of a charity donor list for political purposes. Senate and House leaders called for Greitens’ resignation.