Missouri legislative assistant arrested on sex crime charge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A legislative assistant in the Missouri House has been arrested at the capitol on a charge of soliciting sex from a minor.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that 24-year-old Carter Ballmann, of Jefferson City, attempted to lure an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl out of her home. Ballmann also asked her to send him nude pictures, according to the department.

Ballmann began working for Rep. Mark Matthiesen, a Republican of Maryland Heights, in December. In a statement, Matthiesen said, “I was stunned and saddened to learn about the alleged misconduct of Carter Ballmann and have immediately terminated him from my office.”

Ballmann was charged with one count of enticement or attempted enticement of a child. Online court records list no attorney who could speak for him.