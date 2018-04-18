Missouri’s Governor petitions for restraining order against MO Attorney General

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Governor Eric Greiten's attorneys are accusing MO Attorney General Josh Hawley of bias and conflict of interest.

Greitens filed a petition for a restraining order against the A.G. in an attempt to stop any Hawley investigation into the Governor's alleged use of his charity. Greitens is also asking for a special prosecutor.

A.G. Hawley held a news conference Tuesday saying the Governor may have committed a felony while fundraising for his campaign. Hawley said his office has evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Eric Greitens and the use of his charity called The Mission Continues. Hawley said Tuesday that he handed over that investigation to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney and it's unclear what impact it will have on a case that's quickly approaching its statute of limitations.

Greitens’ petition was date stamped Monday evening, but under seal until late Wednesday afternoon.

The petition says in part, “It is very surprising that an elected public official who is a lawyer and a law enforcement official would not respect the presumption of innocence and wait until the case is concluded before leaping to conclusions.”

The Attorney General’s Office issued this statement: “We look forward to arguing this matter in court. The request for the Attorney General’s recusal is frivolous. The Attorney General called for the Governor’s resignation because the House Investigative Committee reported substantial evidence of sexual, violent misconduct by the Governor. The investigation into The Mission Continues addresses an entirely separate matter. The fact that the Governor has been credibly accused of sexual misconduct does not mean he is exempt from an investigation into other wrongdoing.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office also issued a statement, which seems to indicate the office doesn’t think the petition will impact its investigation. The office wrote, “We began our investigation into this matter prior to issuing the Invasion of Privacy charges in February, and we will continue to seek the truth, wherever that may lead us.

Meanwhile, lawyers on both sides of the Governor`s invasion of privacy case made their final arguments Wednesday. They submitted briefs to the Judge who will decide Thursday if that case will continue.

The Governor`s defense team wrote in part “Some of the misconduct is criminal in nature. All of it is unethical and against the rules that control our criminal justice system. None of it should be tolerated.”

The prosecution wrote, “Although there have been missteps... the Circuit Attorney, in fact, disclosed what needs to be disclosed. The Circuit Attorney has herself rectified the errors and misstatements of her investigator.”

Judge Rex Burlison said he will rule Thursday in open court on whether or not to dismiss the invasion of privacy case.