More lawmakers call for Greitens’ resignation as ruling looms in privacy case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The legal and political firestorm surrounding Governor Eric Greitens is growing amid new calls for him to resign and more potential legal trouble.

On Thursday, St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison will rule on a motion by Greitens’ attorneys to throw out the felony invasion of privacy case against him.

Late Tuesday night, more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers in Jefferson City filed a resolution that would allow the special House of Representatives committee investigating the Governor to introduce articles of impeachment.

Political leaders on both sides of the aisle are calling on the governor to resign including the Republican leadership in the house. Senate Republican leader Ron Richard wants impeachment proceedings to begin immediately if the governor doesn’t step down. Earlier Tuesday, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced new accusations against Greitens in connection with his 2016 campaign for governor and the charity that Greitens founded, The Mission Continues.

Hawley said the possible misconduct could involve felony computer tampering. However, Hawley’s office doesn’t have the jurisdiction to charge Greitens. They have turned over the evidence to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner since the alleged crime happened in the city.

Gardner has to act quickly because the deadline to file charges is approaching fast. Greitens has called the accusations false and ridiculous.

Amid the new controversy and his upcoming felony invasion of privacy case, the governor tweeted, “I will not be resigning the Governor's office. In three weeks, this matter will go to a court of law-where it belongs and where the facts will prove my innocence. Until then, I will do what the people of Missouri sent me here to do: to serve them and work hard on their behalf.”