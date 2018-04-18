× New trial date for St. Charles man accused of stopping train

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A federal trial has been delayed for a man accused of stopping an Amtrak train in south-central Nebraska.

Court records say a judge has set a new trial date of June 11 in Lincoln for Taylor Wilson, of St. Charles, Missouri. The trial was scheduled to begin Monday.

Wilson has pleaded not guilty to attempting to disable a train and attempting to interfere with an engineer or conductor. The charges stem from an Oct. 22 incident as the train headed to Chicago. Authorities say Wilson entered a secure area of the locomotive and enabled an emergency brake. The train stopped in Oxford, Nebraska, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) southwest of Omaha.

Authorities say Wilson was armed with a revolver and a knife. No one aboard the train was injured.