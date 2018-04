Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Town and Country, Mo - Police are on the scene of a deadly accident. The Missouri Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed around 3:30am Wednesday on Highway 141 near Clayton Road.

Crews on the scene say police are talking with the driver of a pick- up truck. It is not known if the driver was involved in the accident or stopped to help.

Police are not releasing the name, age or gender of the victim.