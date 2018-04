An entire power line is burning behind our house, after sparking and exploding like fireworks for 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/Qs55kijfhM — Chris Reimer (@ChrisReimer) April 19, 2018

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis firefighters are investigating reports of power lines on fire in south St. Louis. Around 10 p.m. calls were received of powerlines arching and sparking in the area of Eichelberger and Donovan near Francis Park in St. Louis Hills.

And before the fire, we had a fireworks show – power lines sparking and exploding pic.twitter.com/GREQy5OyRy — Chris Reimer (@ChrisReimer) April 19, 2018