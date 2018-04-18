Republican legislative leaders call for Gov. Greitens to resign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri's Republican legislative leadership is calling for fellow GOP Gov. Eric Greitens to resign, but the governor says he won't quit.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, House Speaker Todd Richardson and other House leaders called on Greitens to step down Tuesday after the state's attorney general found evidence that Greitens may have committed a felony in his use of a charity donor list for political purposes.

Richard also called for impeachment proceedings to begin immediately. Greitens issued a statement Tuesday saying he won't resign.

Greitens already faces a felony invasion-of-privacy charge in St. Louis for allegedly taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom Greitens said he had an extramarital affair.

A spokeswoman for The Mission Continues says Gov. Eric Greitens had access to its donor list as CEO of the charity but did not have permission to later use the list for political purposes.

The Mission Continues says it's been cooperating with an investigation by Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who announced Tuesday that he had referred Grietens for potential criminal prosecution.

Hawley says there is probable cause to believe Greitens took a computer list of top donors to the charity he founded and used it to raise money for his gubernatorial campaign in 2015. He says it's up to the St. Louis prosecutor to decide whether to charge Greitens.

Greitens said allegations that he potentially the broke law by using the donor list for his campaign are ``ridiculous.''

Fellow Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley announced Tuesday that his investigation into a veterans charity founded by Greitens found evidence that Greitens may have committed a felony in his use of its donor list for political purposes.

Hawley says it's up to the St. Louis circuit attorney to decide whether to charge Greitens with a crime.

Greitens in response ripped into both Hawley, who is running for U.S. Senate this year, and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Greitens says Hawley is ``better at press conferences than the law.'' He called Gardner a liberal prosecutor.