Spring is the time when many newborn animals get their start in the wild. Missourians care about wildlife, and if you see one that seems abandoned, it’s tempting to try and rescue it, but that’s less helpful than it might seem. Dan Zarlenga from the Missouri Department of Conservation visits Fox 2 News at 11 to explain.
Rescuing ‘abandoned’ animals not always as helpful as it seems
