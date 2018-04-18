× Sales tax proposal advances for St. Louis Zoo expansion

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis County Council advances a plan for a sales tax hike for the St. Louis Zoo. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a final vote is planned next week.

The proposal would ask voters to approve a sales tax increase of one- eighth of one percent to pay for the upkeep of the zoo and a planned expansion in north St. Louis County. It would be on the november sixth ballot.

The City of St. Louis is seeking a similar measure.