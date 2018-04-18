Students take a vertical path to learning how they can become a forester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAGEDALE, MO – A group of students from the Normandy School District might have a new career path after a trip outdoors Wednesday.

Patrick Clark tells us more about the Arbor Day opportunity where kids are getting their hands dirty and their feet up in the air.

A windy Wednesday wasn`t a bother for these students.

“Today we learned about trees and planted trees and climbed trees,” said Jada Holly.

A Community Forester for Beyond Housing accompanied the students, “Thirty-five eighth graders from the Normandy seventh and eighth-grade center. They planted some trees and potted some from Forest Releaf and we got them to climb up in the trees from Vertical Voyages,” said Doug Seely.

Beyond Housing is a non-profit serving the 24 communities in the Normandy School District.

The organization helps residents with housing, food, and building better communities.

Wednesday afternoon it was an outdoor opportunity to honor Arbor Day and get the future leaders of tomorrow invested in Mother Nature.

“I was pretty enthusiastic to do it and saw everybody get to the top. I was like I want to get to the top, I want to do that,” said Jamari Dampier.

Doug Seely, the Forester for the Beyond Housing and the Normandy School District coordinated the outdoor day with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The purpose of Arbor Day is to celebrate trees and the benefits they provide us every day. Hopefully, if everything works out good then we`ve inspired somebody to be an arborist, a career path that might not have been introduced to them in their high school career.