Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The 1904 World's Fair in St Louis ended almost 115 years ago. In Forest Park you can still see signs of the event. The Zoo's giant outdoor bird cage and the St. Louis Art Museum are just two examples.

Then there's the human aspect, the people who built and decorated the fair, and when it ended. Bill Matteuzzi is related to one of the men who helped decorate the plaster buildings and ceilings of the 1904 World's Fair.