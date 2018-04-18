Upcoming charity golf event benefitting St. Louis Crisis Nursery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The St. Louis Crisis Nursery is a safe haven for babies and children. The nonprofit works with families in crisis to prevent child abuse and neglect. Every month, Crisis Nursery cares for more than 600 children who could be at risk and it relies on the generosity of volunteers to provide 24-hour services for families in trouble.

Two of those volunteers, Pat and Mike, visits Fox 2 News at 11 to speak directly about the impact this organization makes on these children and discuss an upcoming charity golf tournament benefiting the crisis nursery.

‘Fore the Kids’ Golf Tournament

Forest Park Golf Club

May 14, 2018

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

24-hour Crisis Nursery hotline: 314-768-3201