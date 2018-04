Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The St. Louis housing market is red hot! Homes are selling fast because inventory is low, creating a banner selling season for homeowners looking to move.

If you had a crystal ball, what would you see in the future for the housing market?

Danielle Hale, chief economist with Realtor.com, joins Fox 2 News at 11 live from Washington DC to talk about what buyers and sellers can expect this spring buying season.