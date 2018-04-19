× Death of H.R. McMaster’s father being investigated as ‘suspicious’

Philadelphia police are investigating last week’s death of H.R. McMaster’s father as “suspicious,” the department told CNN on Thursday.

H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of the military general and former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, died Friday of blunt impact head trauma, according to the Philadelphia Department of Health. His death was ruled an accident, said James Garrow, a department spokesman.

Police didn’t elaborate on why his death is being treated as suspicious.

The elder McMaster was a resident at Cathedral Village, a continuing care retirement facility in Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office is working with the Philadelphia police to “thoroughly and carefully review this tragic incident,” said Joe Grace, spokesman for state Attorney General Josh Shapiro. The investigation is in its “very early” stages, according to Grace.

“As soon as we became aware of the alleged incident, we began an internal investigation and contacted the appropriate authorities,” Cathedral Village said in a statement to CNN.

“We want to reassure you that the safety and welfare of every resident at Cathedral Village remains our utmost priority and we will continue to make every effort to ensure their well-being. It would be inappropriate to comment further until the investigation is complete.”

Trump named H.R. McMaster Jr. as his national security adviser in February 2017 after the sudden dismissal of Michael Flynn. McMaster resigned in late March and was replaced by John Bolton.