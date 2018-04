Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A fire around midnight damages a home in Alorton, Illinois. Neighbors saw smoke and called firefighters to the house on Converse Avenue.

The woman who lives there was not home. Firefighters called her daughter when they could not reach her.

This is not the first time the home was damaged by fire. No one was injured. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.