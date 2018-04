× Francis Howell teachers turn down contract

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Teachers in the Francis Howell School District voted down a contract offer for the 2018-19 school year.

The decision was announced at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

The Francis Howell Education Association, which is the teachers’ bargaining unit, had taken the board’s offer to the membership for a ratification vote.

The school board will meet to consider the next steps in the process.