× House panel moving `expeditiously’ on Greitens

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri House speaker says a special investigatory committee will move “as expeditiously” but “as thoroughly” as possible as it decides whether to recommend impeachment of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

House Speaker Todd Richardson also said Thursday that a “substantial” number of Republican lawmakers already have signed a petition to call the Legislature into a special session if that’s necessary to consider impeachment proceedings.

The House panel released a report last week containing testimony from a woman who says Greitens was physically aggressive during an unwanted sexual encounter in 2015.

The panel is still investigating separate claims that Greitens took a donor list without permission from a veterans’ charity and used it for his gubernatorial campaign.

The House investigation is separate from a felony indictment against Greitens in St. Louis.