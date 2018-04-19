Lindenwood University joins #MeToo with ‘Take Back The Night’ walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — In the wake of the "Me Too" movement, some local college students are showing their support for survivors of sexual violence, and they are asking the community to join them. Lindenwood University students are hosting the university's first "Take Back the Night" event Thursday evening (April 19) with hopes of ending sexual assault both on and off campus.

The roots of “Take Back the Night” can be traced to the 1960's. It is considered one of the earliest worldwide protests against sexual violence and violence against women. Today, "Take Back the Night" walks and similar events continue worldwide.

Thursday's event is being coordinated by the Lindenwood University Campus Organization Against Sexual Assault and the university’s Greek community as part of the school's Sexual Assault Awareness Week.

Participants will march along Main Street in Historic St. Charles to show support for survivors of sexual assault and to bring awareness about the topic. People interested in walking with the students are asked to gather in the public parking lot off Riverside Drive behind Trailhead Brewing Company at 6 p.m. The march will step off at 7 p.m. heading north on Main Street.

