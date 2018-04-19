Missouri governor wants AG barred from probe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens have asked a judge to block Attorney General Josh Hawley from any investigation or prosecution of the governor.

A filing in Cole County Circuit Court says Hawley should be barred from any probe related to Greitens because the attorney general called on Greitens to resign following a legislative report that contained allegations that Greitens had been physically aggressive toward a woman during sexual encounters in 2015.

Greitens' attorneys say the court should appoint a special prosecutor to handle any investigation or prosecution of Greitens.

Hawley says it's a ``frivolous motion.''

On Tuesday, Hawley suggested that the St. Louis prosecutor could file a felony charge against Greitens for allegedly taking a donor list without permission from a veterans' charity he founded and using it for his gubernatorial campaign.