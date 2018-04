× School bus accident in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – At least one child was taken to a hospital following a school bus accident Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.

The accident involved a First Student Bus and a car.

Police said a child on the bus complained of injuries and was taken from the bus and placed in an ambulance.

RIGHT NOW: EMS on scene of school bus accident in North #STL — PD say it's a First Student Bus & one child complaining of injuries @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/SBf7Wohe7i — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) April 19, 2018