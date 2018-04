Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Babies are a bundle of joy that comes with costs. They need diapers, formula, bottles and more. There is a donation drive going on right now to help those in need.

"Shower of Love" Donation Drive

Through April 30th

Mid Rivers Mall

www.Freewebs.Com/showeroflove

Call: 636-939-6200