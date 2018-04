Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The American Lung Association gives St. Louis City and County a poor grade when it comes to air quality.

St. Louis County received an 'F' for ozone and a 'C' for particle pollution. Results in the city of St. Louis were similar with a 'C' for ozone and an 'F' for particle pollution.

The cleanest city in the American Lung Association report is Anchorage. The most polluted, Los Angeles.