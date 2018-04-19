State legislators react to ruling not dropping Greitens felony case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Lawmakers in Jefferson City told reporter Elliott Davis that the ruling in the Greitens case will have no bearing on the work of the special legislative committee studying whether recommend that Governor Greitens be impeached.

House Speaker Todd Richardson says the work of the committee will go on as usual.

He says he's not putting a deadline in place. If need be lawmakers will hold a special session. The regular session ends in about four weeks.

But the House Minority Leader, the highest-ranking Democrat, says the pace is too slow in deciding whether to impeach the governor.