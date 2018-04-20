After weeks of cold, area garden centers prep for big crowds this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, MO - After weeks of a chill, warmer Spring temperatures are in the forecast for the next several days. How’s your yard looking? Have you mowed the lawn yet? Planted anything? The odds are you have done very little due to the lingering cold weather.

We woke up Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 30°s. The National Weather Service says 2018 has seen the eighth coldest start to the month of April in both St. Louis and Columbia, Missouri. It is the coldest start ever in Quincy, IL. In St. Louis, our average temperature has been 46°, more than 9° below average.

But more seasonal temperatures are here. With 60°s on deck all weekend long, garden center’s like the one at Westlake Ace Hardware in Brentwood, MO, will be very, very busy. While it’s still early, you can begin mowing (if you haven't started all ready), fertilize trees and shrubs, cut back dead foliage on plants, and start to grow cool season vegetables.