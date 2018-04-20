× American woman sentenced to life in Canada for deadly plot

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) _ An American woman who plotted to go on a Valentine’s Day shooting rampage at a Canadian mall has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a decade.

Lindsay Souvannarath of Geneva, Illinois pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit murder in a plan that involved two shooters who would have opened fire at a mall in the province of Nova Scotia in 2015.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Peter Rosinski said Friday that Souvannarath is and will remain a threat. He says she has not expressed remorse for her plot.

Rosinski also says that if the plan to kill unsuspecting shoppers had not been interrupted by an anonymous tip and the quick actions of local police, it would have been carried out.