Bill would remove Illinois from multi-state voter database

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ A measure is awaiting action from Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner that would end the state’s participation in a controversial multi-state voter registration database.

The Chicago Tribune reports the Illinois House on Thursday approved the legislation and sent it to Rauner, whose spokeswoman called the vote “troubling.” Illinois is among several states re-evaluating the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program. Critics say the system doesn’t properly protect personal information.

Rauner spokeswoman Rachel Bold says the systems are “intended to ensure access to voting while preventing opportunities for fraud.” Republican lawmakers Thursday argued against the measure, saying the Illinois Board of Elections shouldn’t be barred from accessing data because of political reasons.

Democratic sponsors say the state still will have access to an alternative voter data system called the Electronic Registration Information Center.