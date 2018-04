Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Vidalia onions, which are available only in the spring and summer months, are shipping today to stores across the country.

Live from Vidalia, Georgia, Top Chef finalist Kevin Gillespie has spring and summer Vidalia onion recipe ideas.

Chef Gillespie shares grilling ideas for home cooks and the importance of cooking with ingredients in season and building dishes around what's abundant during seasons.

For more information, visit VidaliaOnion.org.