Comedian Jordan Rock takes the stage in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Looking for some belly laughs this weekend? You might want to catch Jordan Rock on stage all weekend long at the Funny Bone.

Jordan Rock, the little brother of Chris and Tony Rock who you may have seen on the Netflix series, "Love," joins us to talk about performing in St. Louis and other projects on the horizon.

Jordan Rock will perform at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, April 20; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Funny Bone St. Louis, 614 Westport Plaza Dr. in Maryland Heights.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call 314-0469-6692 or visit www.StLouisFunnyBone.com.