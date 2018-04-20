Food Outreach celebrates 30 years with Broadway-themed event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Food Outreach is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their mission in the St. Louis region with the "A Tasteful Affair 30" event.

Julie Pole from Food Outreach joins us to talk about their mission and the event.

Food Outreach is the only agency in the St. Louis area providing nutritional support for low-income men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS or cancer

The event will feature food samples from many top local chefs, hundreds of unique live and silent auction items including 2 tickets to see Hamilton in New York City and musical entertainment by local singer and actor, Ben Nordstrom and Friends.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Broadway character

"A Tasteful Affair 30" will be held from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at The Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 99 N. 2nd St. in Downtown.

General Admission tickets cost $75 in advance and $85 at the door

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.FoodOutreach.org.