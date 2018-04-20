Girl Scouts distribute bags for April Showers this weekend, need personal care items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - We've had plenty of April Showers this month already, but these are April Showers of a different kind. Friday, April 20, through Sunday, April 22, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri will be distributing bags and now they need to be filled—that's where you come in.

Bonnie Barsczykowski, CEO of Girls Scouts of Eastern Missouri, Sunny Schaeffer from Operation Food Search, Makaela, a girl scout junior, and Sophia, a daisy, join us to talk about the event.

This is the 20th year for April Showers and the Girl Scouts are distributing bags to fill with personal care items like shampoo, toothpaste, soap, shaving cream and diapers.

For those who don't receive a bag, the Girl Scouts are also collecting items at participating Walmart and Schnucks locations and other stores on Saturday, April 21.

The bags will be distributed will be Friday through Sunday and will be collected Saturday, April 28.

For more information, visit GirlScoutsEM.org/AprilShowers.